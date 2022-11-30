Lucerne Valley man, 32, arrested after pursuit in a stolen vehicle

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old Lucerne Valley man was arrested after a pursuit and foot-bailing from the stolen vehicle, officials said.

On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 1:50 p.m., Deputy D. McCarter stopped a black Chevy Tahoe for California Vehicle Code violations. During a records check, it was discovered the license plate affixed to the vehicle belonged to a 2003 GMC.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as James Wilson, pulled into a parking lot and rolled down his window.

According to a sheriff’s news release, as Deputy McCarter exited his patrol vehicle, Wilson made a quick U-turn and exited the parking lot. Wilson drove at high rates of speeds, not stopping at intersections, and driving with complete disregard for public safety.

“Wilson lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Departments Aviation Division observed Wilson exit the vehicle and attempt to flee on foot. Wilson was detained and arrested approximately 100 yards from the vehicle,” stated the release.

The vehicle Wilson was driving was confirmed stolen out of Hesperia in June 2022.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. McCarter, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

