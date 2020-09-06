Lucerne Valley armed suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting identified

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder and rape that was later shot and killed during an officer involved shooting in Lucerne Valley was identified as Joshua Beedie.

It happened on Friday, September 4, 2020, inside the Moss Mobile Manor in the 38000 block of Old Woman Springs Road.

For reasons still unknown, 38-year-old Beedie, a resident of Yucaipa, shot two people at the location, prompting deputies to respond. As deputies were arriving Beedie continued firing a weapon, officials said.

(Photo by James Robertson III)

Many of the residents in the park were evacuated while others hid inside their homes.

Sheriff’s aviation and California Highway Patrol helicopters responded and assisted ground deputies with aerial support. The suspect was found hiding in an area of the park where there were several abandoned cars and trailers.

According to a sheriff’s news release, numerous PA announcements in efforts to get the suspect to surrender peacefully, and the suspect continued to ignore their commands.

Deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) responded to the location and developed a plan to locate Beedie while utilizing three armored vehicles for protection to approach the area where the suspect was hiding.

According to the release, at approximately 1:30 pm, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, striking the suspect. “Deputies immediately rendered medical aid; Beedie was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” stated the release.

Multiple weapons were found next to the suspect including two rifles, one AR15, and a sawed-off shotgun, officials said.

(Photo by James Robertson III)

One of the shooting victims received a minor injury from the suspect’s gunfire and no deputies were injured during the incident.



Officials said Beedie was wanted for an attempted murder and rape warrant out of the Morongo Basin Station. No additional information is available for release at this time.



The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Robert Hoag, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.



(Photo by James Robertson III)

