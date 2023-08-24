Love’s Travel Center and Sprouts Farmers Market are coming to the Town of Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — Today, during the annual State of the Town Address, the Town of Apple Valley announced two new retail additions to the community: the High Desert’s first ground-up Sprouts Farmers Market will be constructed on the south side of Bear Valley Road, east of Apple Valley Road; in addition, a Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store will be developed at the northeast corner of Interstate-15 and Stoddard Wells Road and will represent Apple Valley’s first retail presence along the freeway.

“We are proud to welcome the High Desert’s first ground-up Sprouts Farmers Market to Apple Valley,” said Mayor Scott Nassif. “Shoppers will be able to access a diverse selection of fruits and vegetables, high-quality meats and seafood, and a variety of natural and organic groceries that our residents have long asked for.”

On July 19, during a public hearing, the Town’s Planning Commission approved the Love’s Travel Center, including a 12,700 square foot fuel station/convenience store with a fast-food restaurant, a 13,800 square foot maintenance building, and an RV park.

At its August 2 meeting, the Planning Commission also approved the Sprouts grocery store within a 39,800 square-foot shopping center, a multi-tenant retail shop with a drive thru, two drive-thru restaurant pads, and more.

The Commission also approved an 18,200 square foot warehouse building and office in the Village Business District.

Together, these commercial projects will bring much-desired services, amenities, and jobs to Apple Valley, and extend infrastructure to open more areas and opportunities for development. Both projects are expected to break ground by early 2024.

A retail presence along Interstate-15 will also allow out-of-area travelers to inject sales and gas tax revenues into the Apple Valley economy previously unexperienced.

