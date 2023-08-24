All NewsApple Valley NewsFeatured

Love’s Travel Center and Sprouts Farmers Market are coming to the Town of Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupAugust 23, 2023

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — Today, during the annual State of the Town Address, the Town of Apple Valley announced two new retail additions to the community: the High Desert’s first ground-up Sprouts Farmers Market will be constructed on the south side of Bear Valley Road, east of Apple Valley Road; in addition, a Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store will be developed at the northeast corner of Interstate-15 and Stoddard Wells Road and will represent Apple Valley’s first retail presence along the freeway. 

We are proud to welcome the High Desert’s first ground-up Sprouts Farmers Market to Apple Valley,” said Mayor Scott Nassif. “Shoppers will be able to access a diverse selection of fruits and vegetables, high-quality meats and seafood, and a variety of natural and organic groceries that our residents have long asked for.”

On July 19, during a public hearing, the Town’s Planning Commission approved the Love’s Travel Center, including a 12,700 square foot fuel station/convenience store with a fast-food restaurant, a 13,800 square foot maintenance building, and an RV park.

At its August 2 meeting, the Planning Commission also approved the Sprouts grocery store within a 39,800 square-foot shopping center, a multi-tenant retail shop with a drive thru, two drive-thru restaurant pads, and more.

Related Articles

The Commission also approved an 18,200 square foot warehouse building and office in the Village Business District.

Together, these commercial projects will bring much-desired services, amenities, and jobs to Apple Valley, and extend infrastructure to open more areas and opportunities for development. Both projects are expected to break ground by early 2024.

A retail presence along Interstate-15 will also allow out-of-area travelers to inject sales and gas tax revenues into the Apple Valley economy previously unexperienced.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupAugust 23, 2023
Back to top button