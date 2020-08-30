Loved ones raise funds for missing man found deceased in overturned Jeep in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Family and friends of 37-year-old Josiah Holloway are stepping up to help lay the Phelan man to rest after his disappearance took a tragic turn.

Holloway was last heard from on August 8th and was recently found in the desert area of Phelan inside an overturned Jeep, as previously reported by VVNG.

Those close to Holloway are helping raise money that will assist the family with expenses accrued as a result of the unexpected death.

“As you can imagine this family is shattered & his boys are crushed. Their whole world has been turned upside down overnight. I am asking if we can ALL pull together to HELP MAKE THIS HAPPEN! If you feel it in your heart to help this family, please help donate! Any amount will be a BLESSING!! THANK YOU SO MUCH AND GOD BLESS!!!,” the GoFundMe account stated.

“[J]osiah had lived in this desert for his whole life and had many people who loves him, He was a good father to his 3 boys and had a big heart when it comes to the ones he cared for, he left behind his sister who is devastated and his mother and most of all his boys who he meant the world to. Josiah will forever be missed and never forgotten,” stated friend, Tammi B.

Halloway is survived by his three sons, his mother, two brothers, a sister, and a family who loves him dearly.

Anyone wishing to contribute to GoFundMe can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/josiah-hollaways-family-needs-our-help

