All News
Loved ones raise funds for missing man found deceased in overturned Jeep in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Family and friends of 37-year-old Josiah Holloway are stepping up to help lay the Phelan man to rest after his disappearance took a tragic turn.
Holloway was last heard from on August 8th and was recently found in the desert area of Phelan inside an overturned Jeep, as previously reported by VVNG.
Those close to Holloway are helping raise money that will assist the family with expenses accrued as a result of the unexpected death.
“As you can imagine this family is shattered & his boys are crushed. Their whole world has been turned upside down overnight. I am asking if we can ALL pull together to HELP MAKE THIS HAPPEN! If you feel it in your heart to help this family, please help donate! Any amount will be a BLESSING!! THANK YOU SO MUCH AND GOD BLESS!!!,” the GoFundMe account stated.
“[J]osiah had lived in this desert for his whole life and had many people who loves him, He was a good father to his 3 boys and had a big heart when it comes to the ones he cared for, he left behind his sister who is devastated and his mother and most of all his boys who he meant the world to. Josiah will forever be missed and never forgotten,” stated friend, Tammi B.
Halloway is survived by his three sons, his mother, two brothers, a sister, and a family who loves him dearly.
Anyone wishing to contribute to GoFundMe can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/josiah-hollaways-family-needs-our-help
RELATED ARTICLE: Decomposed body found in wrecked Jeep ID’d as missing Phelan man
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Police arrest Victorville man, 35, accused of raping 15-year-old girl
-
All News5 days ago
Police looking to return property stolen from a storage facility in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Man crashes quad into van parked at Johnny Carino’s in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
2-year-old stabbed multiple times in Victorville airlifted
-
All News3 days ago
Water truck exiting D Street in Victorville overturns and lands on train tracks
-
All News3 days ago
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Del Norte Dr in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Hesperia father arrested for murder, DUI in motorcycle crash that killed his daughter
-
All News4 days ago
57-year-old blind man stabbed, suspect arrested for attempted murder