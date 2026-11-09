Louie Gomez ID’d As Classic Car Driver Killed In Hesperia Crash, GoFundMe Launched And Cruise Night Planned

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Louie Gomez, 46, of Hesperia, was identified as the driver of a classic Chevrolet killed in a crash on Main Street Friday night. His family has launched a GoFundMe, and a fundraiser cruise night is planned in his memory.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 5:26 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2026, in the westbound lanes of Main Street just east of Timberlane Avenue.

Gloria Orejel, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, told VVNG the driver of a red 2004 GMC Yukon Denali was traveling westbound when the engine stalled. The SUV became disabled, and the driver turned on his hazard lights.

Gomez was also traveling westbound in a 1950 Chevrolet Bel Air when he struck the rear of the GMC, Orejel said.

(GoFundMe) (GoFundMe) (GoFundMe)

San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded and pronounced Gomez dead at the scene. The GMC driver was taken to a hospital with suspected minor injuries. Orejel said there were no passengers in either vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

Photos from the scene show the Chevrolet’s low stance and exterior sun visor, features associated with a traditional lowrider style known as a “bomb” or “bomba.”

Gomez’s loved ones arrived at the scene and were visibly distraught after learning of his death. Main Street was closed in both directions between Peach Avenue and Timberlane Avenue during the crash investigation.

Gomez’s daughter, Caitlin Gomez, organized the GoFundMe, titled “In Loving Memory of Louie Gomez.” She remembered him as a devoted father to her and her brother, Nick, and said his generosity and the love he showed his family made the loss especially painful. He also served as president of his car club, Chosen Few.

“Louie meant so much to so many,” Caitlin wrote. She said his death came after two other losses for the family this year. Gomez had already lost his mother, Tina, and his sister, Terri.

Caitlin said donations of any amount would help pay for services and support the family as they grieve. She asked anyone unable to donate to consider sharing the campaign. In Loving Memory of Louie Gomez

The fundraiser cruise night is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 15797 Main Street in Hesperia. According to the event flyer, organizers are asking participating vendors for a $50 donation, and all proceeds will go to the Gomez family.

Related Article: Classic Car Driver Dies After Crash On Main Street In Hesperia

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