Lotto tickets stolen during a robbery at Chevron in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect that stole lotto tickets from an Apple Valley Chevron.
At about 5:30 AM on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, deputies were dispatched to the gas station located in the 19100 block of Bear Valley Road reference a robbery.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG an unknown subject wearing a black mask and a sweatshirt entered the store with his hand in his pocket, giving the employee the impression he had a firearm.
“The subject proceeded to the back of the counter, taking $40 worth of lottery tickets,” stated Alban.
Sheriff’s officials have no suspect leads at this time and anyone with information is asked to call 760-240-7400.
