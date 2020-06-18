All News
Lottery machine stolen from Apple Valley Car Wash
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said a lottery machine was taken during a burglary at Apple Valley Car Wash.
It happened on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at about 3:14 AM in the 18000 block of Quantico Road in Apple Valley.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban said an unknown suspect or suspects entered the location by breaking the glass to a front window. “Once inside, the suspects used a dolly to steal a 6 ft tall lottery machine,” stated Alban.
Alban said the investigation is ongoing and there are no leads at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
All News
Cash taken during overnight burglary at Taco Bell on Highway 395
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating an overnight commercial burglary at the Taco Bell on Highway 395.
At about 2:45 AM on June 18, 2020, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the business in the 14100 block of US Highway 395.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said an unknown suspect or suspects broke the glass door and entered Taco Bell. Rodriguez said a safe and cash registers were broken into and cash was taken.
The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information was available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
All News
Victor Valley air quality improves during stay-at-home order
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. — As COVID-19 forced a widespread shutdown across California, people were breathing easier in April throughout the Mojave Desert.
Air monitoring data compiled recently reveals a distinct improvement in the ambient air quality across the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District’s jurisdiction during the bulk of the shutdown.
- Averaging April 1 to 30 for the years 2015 through 2019, MDAQMD Air Monitoring staff compared that average to April 2020 and discovered that each of the criteria pollutants — ground-level ozone, NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) and PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 microns or smaller) — decreased significantly.
“Despite our proximity to Los Angeles and San Bernardino metropolitan regions, we’re already fortunate to have better air quality than many areas of the state,” said Brad Poiriez, Executive Director and Air Pollution Control Officer for MDAQMD. “This new data suggests to us that behavioral changes are valuable in further improving the air we all breathe.”
While not as visible to the naked eye in the High Desert and Palo Verde Valley, weighty improvements occurred in the month of April alone compared to the averaged data in past years.
- Hesperia’s ground-level ozone decreased by 16.3 percent.
- Barstow’s N02 dropped 17.2 percent.
- Victorville’s PM2.5 fell 20.5 percent.
All communities where federal monitors are located dropped in each criteria pollutant by considerable margins.
Photos have spread far and wide on social media and beyond of cities such as Hong Kong, Los Angeles and New Delhi — known for heavy air pollution — clearing as COVID-19 restrictions were implemented around the globe. While this small positive impact pales in comparison to the tragedy of lost lives, lost jobs and global hospitalizations brought on by the pandemic, it’s the first time in decades that many citizens have been able to witness the true impact of air pollution with their own eyes.
“We’re hoping this simply serves as an example that will make believers out of those who may have previously had doubts about the severity of air pollution, the effect it has on our collective health, and the measures organizations like ours take to try to reduce it,” said Ryan Orr, Communications Supervisor for MDAQMD.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
All News
Californians must wear face masks in public under new statewide order
CALIFORNIA — Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that Californians are now REQUIRED to wear face coverings while in public spaces considered to be “high-risk”.
Below is a list of potential high-risk situations according to the state’s guidance for the use of face coverings issued on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
- Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space
- Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including, but not
limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or
dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank
- Waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit or while in a
taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle
- Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site, when:
- Interacting in-person with any member of the public;
- Working in any space visited by members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time;
- Working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale
or distribution to others;
- Working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways,
stairways, elevators, and parking facilities;
- In any room or enclosed area where other people (except for
members of the person’s own household or residence) are present
when unable to physically distance.
- Driving or operating any public transportation or paratransit vehicle, taxi,
or private car service or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present.
When no passengers are present, face coverings are strongly
recommended.
- While outdoors in public spaces when maintaining a physical distance of
6 feet from persons who are not members of the same household or
residence is not feasible.
The following individuals are exempt from wearing a face covering:
- Persons age two years or under. These very young children must not wear
a face covering because of the risk of suffocation.
- Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability
that prevents wearing a face covering. This includes persons with a
medical condition for whom wearing a face covering could obstruct
breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to
remove a face covering without assistance.
- Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who
is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for
communication.
- Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the
person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal
regulators or workplace safety guidelines.
- Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which
temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.
- Persons who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers
food or beverage service, while they are eating or drinking, provided that
they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet away from persons
who are not members of the same household or residence.
- Persons who are engaged in outdoor work or recreation such as
swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running, when alone or with
household members, and when they are able to maintain a distance of
at least six feet from others.
- Persons who are incarcerated. Prisons and jails, as part of their mitigation plans, will have specific guidance on the wearing of face coverings or masks for both inmates and staff.
- Persons who are incarcerated. Prisons and jails, as part of their mitigation plans, will have specific guidance on the wearing of face coverings or masks for both inmates and staff.
Persons exempted from wearing a face covering due to a medical condition who are employed in a job involving regular contact with others should wear a non-restrictive alternative, such as a face shield with a drape on the bottom edge, as long as their condition permits it.
What is a cloth face covering?
A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It can be
secured to the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower
face. It can be made of a variety of materials, such as cotton, silk, or linen. A
cloth face covering may be factory-made or sewn by hand or can be
improvised from household items such as scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels.
How well do cloth face coverings work to prevent spread of COVID-19?
There is scientific evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings by the
public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Their primary
role is to reduce the release of infectious particles into the air when someone
speaks, coughs, or sneezes, including someone who has COVID-19 but
feels well. Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing,
washing hands, and staying home when ill, but they may be helpful when
combined with these primary interventions.
When should I wear a cloth face covering?
You should wear face coverings when in public places, particularly when those
locations are indoors or in other areas where physical distancing is not possible
How should I care for a cloth face covering?
It’s a good idea to wash your cloth face covering frequently, ideally after each
use, or at least daily. Have a bag or bin to keep cloth face coverings in until they
can be laundered with detergent and hot water and dried on a hot cycle. If
you must re-wear your cloth face covering before washing, wash your hands
immediately after putting it back on and avoid touching your face. Discard
cloth face coverings that:
• No longer cover the nose and mouth
• Have stretched out or damaged ties or straps
• Cannot stay on the face
• Have holes or tears in the fabric
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
NEW: Californians are now required to wear face coverings in public spaces – particularly indoors or when physical distancing is not possible. 😷
Read more on the state’s new face covering mandate: https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw#YourActionsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/xD8dP3Aa3x
— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 18, 2020
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News3 days ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News5 days ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News2 days ago
Accident on NB-15 in the Cajon Pass causing delays Tuesday morning
-
All News3 days ago
Security guard allegedly used racial slur while attempting to tase man walking thru Costco parking lot
-
All News2 days ago
Victorville Parolee Arrested for the Assault of a 62-year-old Man in Rialto
-
All News1 day ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News4 days ago
Fatal crash shuts down streets in Victorville neighborhood Sunday