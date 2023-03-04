All News
Loss prevention agent punched during a robbery at Home Depot in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old Victorville man named Yassin Yousif, was arrested for robbery after punching a loss prevention officer at a Home Depot, officials said.
It happened on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at approximately 2:10 p.m., in the 15600 block of Roy Rogers Drive.
Sheriff’s officials said Yousef was attempting to leave the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise when he was contacted by a loss prevention agent.
Yousef allegedly punched the agent in the face and fled on foot before getting into a white Chevy Impala that was parked nearby.
Deputies from the Victorville Police Department located the vehicle and detained Yousif and the driver, later identified as Joel Rodriguez, 32, a resident of Victorville.
Yousif was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for robbery, and outstanding misdemeanor warrants for driving on a suspended license and DUI offenses. Yousif’s total bail is $100,000.
Rodriguez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and was cite-released.
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
