Loss prevention agent punched during a robbery at Home Depot in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old Victorville man named Yassin Yousif, was arrested for robbery after punching a loss prevention officer at a Home Depot, officials said.

It happened on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at approximately 2:10 p.m., in the 15600 block of Roy Rogers Drive.

Sheriff’s officials said Yousef was attempting to leave the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise when he was contacted by a loss prevention agent.

Yousef allegedly punched the agent in the face and fled on foot before getting into a white Chevy Impala that was parked nearby.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department located the vehicle and detained Yousif and the driver, later identified as Joel Rodriguez, 32, a resident of Victorville.

Yousif was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for robbery, and outstanding misdemeanor warrants for driving on a suspended license and DUI offenses. Yousif’s total bail is $100,000.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and was cite-released.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.