Los Angeles man arrested on multiple felony charges after raping a woman in Helendale

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested ar a 37-year-old Compton man after he physically assaulted and raped a woman and left her unconscious in a deserted area.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, a 34-year-old female met the suspect identified as Jose Velazquez in South Gate. The victim and Velazquez drove around in Velasquez’s 2003 Ford Expedition for several hours.

According to a Barstow sheriff’s news release, Velazquez made a stop in a deserted area of Helendale, sexually assaulted the victim, and then physically assaulted her numerous times causing injuries to her face and body.

“Velazquez also choked the victim with a cell phone charger cord until she became unconscious. Velazquez fled the scene in his vehicle, leaving the unconscious victim in the deserted area,” stated the news release.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Velazquez was located in Los Angeles and arrested by detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Barstow Station.

Velazquez was booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga where he remains in custody on $1,500,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other possible victims of Jose Del Refugi Velazquez are urged to contact Detective Faylor of the Barstow Sheriff’s Station at (760) 256-4838.

Velasquez was arrested on the following charges:

PC261(A)(2): Rape by Force/Fear/Etc

PC12022.7(A): Great Bodily Injury on Person

PC209(B)(1): Kidnap to Commit Robbery/Rape

PC664-PC187(A): Attempted Murder

PC243(D): Battery with Serious Bodily Injury

PC245(a)(4): Assault by Means of Force Likely to Produce GBI

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline website at www.wetip.com.

(Booking photo courtesy of Barstow Sheriff’s Department)

