Los Angeles man arrested in fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Los Angeles man was arrested for murder after he allegedly shot and killed a 44-year-old Barstow man identified as Christopher Swartz.

On Sunday April 17, 2022, at about 3:00 am, Barstow Police Officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle that the owner just reported stolen from the 1500 block of West Main Street.

Officials said the owner reported leaving his vehicle running as he went into the store when someone got in and stole it.

Officer Steven Rodriguez contacted the female driver of the vehicle and detained her.

According to a news release, “the female driver told officers that she stole the vehicle to get out of town because she had just witnessed a murder and was scared for her own safety.”

The female then led officers to a residence in the 900 block of Nancy Street.

Officers checked the residence and discovered the victim, Christopher Swartz, deceased from a gunshot wound. aThe officers secured the scene and requested the Detective Bureau.

The detectives continued the investigation and identified Keenen McClenton, as the suspect in Swartz’ murder.

Further investigation led Detectives and Crime Impact officers to the 28000 block of Deanza Street where detectives confirmed McClenton was inside the residence.

Members of the Barstow Police Department’s Special Response Team and Crime Impact Team went to the address and were able to arrest Keenen McClenton without incident. Detectives secured a search warrant for the residence to search for additional evidence related to the murder investigation.

Keenen McClenton is awaiting booking at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Jail for PC 187(a) – Murder.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Matthew Helms at the Detective Bureau at (760) 255-5132.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

(Photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.