Los Angeles man arrested after making threats to shoot up a 7-Eleven in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 66-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested after threatening employees at a 7-Eleven store in Victorville.

On March 27, 2024, Victorville Police Station deputies responded to the business located in the 15700 block of Roy Rogers Drive at 6:33 p.m. regarding a man who was reported to display a firearm and threaten an employee.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the store employee who provided a suspect description.

Deputies searched the area and located the suspect who was positively identified as Eric Lavell Taylor.

According to sheriff’s written statement, Taylor was told by employees that he was not allowed to be at the store and was trespassing.

“Taylor refused to leave and made his way around the store. Taylor threatened to shoot up the location and the victim,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Taylor was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, for P.C. 422(A) Criminal Threats, P.C. 417(A)(2)(A) Exhibit of a Firearm in a Public Place, P.C. 484(A) Petty Theft, P.C. 29800 (A) (1) Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and P.C. 30305(A)(1) Prohibited to Own Ammunition.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





