Los Angeles man arrested after 78-mile pursuit that started in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested after a 76-mile pursuit that started in Victorville and ended in Pomona.
On Monday, March 20, 2023, at approximately 8:42 p.m., Deputy Juarez with the Victorville Police Department observed a black 2023 Mercedes fail to stop at a stop sign.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver who provided false information.
“Upon further questioning, the suspect, later identified as Richard Whitfield, put his vehicle in drive and drove away nearly striking Juarez with the vehicle,” stated sheriff’s officials.
Juarez returned to his patrol vehicle and a pursuit ensued for approximately 78 miles, with assistance from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Aviation Division, and California Highway Patrol Officers.
During the pursuit, Whitfield drove at speeds over 100 miles per hour with a disregard for safety. The pursuit terminated in the city of Pomona when Whitfield’s vehicle became disabled. Whitfield attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.
Whitfield was arrested and booked into custody at West Valley Detention Center on felony assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, and felony evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety. Whitfield remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail pending arraignment.
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
