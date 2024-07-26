Long Beach Man Caught Siphoning Gas at a Towing Company in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responded to Desert Valley Towing in Hesperia for the report of a burglary that had just occurred early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 3:00 am, on July 24, 2024, in the 5900 block of Mariposa Road.

When they arrived, they found suspect Lawrence Mowatt, 62, a resident of Long Beach, inside his vehicle on the property.

“Through investigation, deputies discovered tubes coming from the gas tank into gas cans. An estimated $200 worth of diesel fuel was taken,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.

Deputies arrested Mowatt for burglary. He was taken into custody and remains in custody on $30,000.

Mowatt is scheduled for a court hearing inside a Victorville Superior courtroom on July 26, 2024, at 12:30 pm.





