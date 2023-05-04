Long Beach man arrested for distributing explicit photos of Barstow High School student on social media

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old Long Beach man was arrested following a months-long investigation after explicit photos of a Barstow High School student were distributed on a social media site, officials said.

On the evening of February 2, 2023, the Barstow Police School Resource Officer received the disturbing report and Detective Gemma Day assumed the investigation.

Detective Day obtained numerous electronic search warrants regarding the investigation and determined the suspect to be Malcolm McClendon.

The investigation revealed McClendon had contacted at least two juveniles and solicited explicit photographs. Detective Day obtained an arrest warrant for McClendon as well as a search warrant for McClendon’s residence.

On May 1, 2023, the Barstow Police Detective Bureau, along with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force served the search warrant at McClendon’s residence in the 1000 block of 17th Street in Long Beach.

“During the service of the search warrant, detectives located additional evidence identifying McClendon as the suspect who had been distributing child pornography,” stated Barstow Police officials.

McClendon was arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department West Valley Detention Center for PC 288.3 – Contacting a Minor for Sexual Purposes.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident my contact Detective Gemma Day, at (760) 255-5132 or at gday@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also report criminal activity by calling the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

