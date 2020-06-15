Loma Linda man arrested for drugging, raping a minor; more victims possible

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old Loma Linda man was arrested after he allegedly drugged and raped a young girl and police believe there may be additional victims that have not come forward.

On June 12, 2020, Loma Linda deputies began an investigation regarding the welfare of a reported runaway juvenile who they believed was being held against her will.

Deputies received information that the juvenile may be at a Hotel in the 24000 block of University Avenue in Loma Linda.

Deputies contacted the suspect Joshua Blackwell-Tallent at the hotel and also located the victim inside the room.

Deputies obtained evidence that Blackwell-Tallent groomed the juvenile via the internet and arranged for her to be transported to the location. Once at the location Blackwell-Tallent held the victim against her will, and drugged and raped her.

Joshua Blackwell-Tallent was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center for PC 261(a)(3) Rape while Drugged, PC 236 False Imprisonment, PC 288.3(a) Arrange Meet with Minor For Sex.

Deputies believe there may be additional victims that have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Central Station (909) 387-3545. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or the website at www.wetip.com.

