Local non-profit to host first-ever community candidate forum in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Community officials, faith leaders, and public safety responders will soon gather together to address the issues and challenges facing Victor Valley residents.

HALO Project HD will be hosting the first-ever Mountain Movers forum: a night of conversation, collaboration, and partnership between the High Desert community’s faith leaders and residents about the region’s future. The event is scheduled to take place Thursday, October 20th at Victorville First Assembly Church, located at 15260 Nisqualli Road.

HALO organizers said the event is meant to connect the churches of the High Desert with local leaders to encourage greater involvement in local government.

“As followers of Christ, it is time to rise up, be bold, and get involved — not just this election year but every election year,” event organizers said. “With over 1,000 expected attendees, we will be hosting a time of learning, sharing, and prayerful listening.”

Among those invited are City Council members, including the Mayors of all four major cities, and candidates running for open council seats. State and Congress members and candidates for those seats are also expected to be present, along with representatives from local public safety departments.

Speakers will each be given 5 minutes to speak, with a timer present to indicate when their time begins and ends. A table will be provided in the church’s foyer for each speaker to display any informational material they wish to include with their talk.

This event will begin promptly at 7 pm, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early to get a chance to connect with fellow attendees and community members. Food and refreshments will be provided after the forum.

The HALO Project HD is a nonprofit organization that aims to improve the quality of life for residents in the Victor Valley through the use of community development and partnerships.

