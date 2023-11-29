Local butcher shop opens first storefront in Apple Valley, 5th Gen Meat Co.

Apple Valley, California – Barstow Country Butchering, a family-owned meat company with a rich history in the Victor Valley has recently unveiled its new storefront, 5th Gen Meat Co., at it’s Apple Valley location.

Situated at 13643 Tonikan Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92308, this new addition has already won over customers eager to explore the wide variety of offerings available.

The roots of 5th Gen Meat Co. can be traced back to the entrepreneurial spirit of its founder, Kenneth Jehne, who established Big J’s Meats in Pomona in 1957.

The business eventually transitioned to Newberry, where it became known as Newberry Market.

A pivotal moment in the company’s history occurred when Kenneth’s daughter married Dave Mathews in 1961.

Dave became highly skilled in the trade and inaugurated Barstow Country Meats in Barstow on Main Street in 1980.

The enterprise thrived under his guidance until his son, Edward Mathews, assumed ownership in 2000, rebranding it as Barstow Country Butchering.

In 2021, Barstow Country Butchering took a significant step forward by relocating to Apple Valley, CA. The move was accompanied by expansion plans, involving the active participation of Edward’s grandchildren.

Barstow Country Butchering is still the name of the family-owned business that specializes in custom butchering and slaughtering. Their store-front, known as the 5th Gen Meat Co., is where they now offer a wide range of meat products for sale.

DJ Mathews, a representative of the company, explained the name choice, stating, “We call this 5th Gen Meat Company because me, my brother, my sister, and our kids are the fifth generation.”

Throughout the years, succeeding generations joined the family business, ensuring the continuity of expertise and craft.

One of the defining characteristics of 5th Gen Meat Co. is their unwavering commitment to passing down the experience and trade secrets from generation to generation. “We pride ourselves on our years of experience and the tricks of the trade inherited from each generation,” the company spokesperson emphasized.

The establishment stands out for its dedication to sourcing meat from local farms and suppliers, ensuring that every product it offers is fresh, delicious, and sustainably raised.

With an impressive range of meat products, including beef, pork, and more, 5th Gen Meat Co. meticulously safeguards the quality of its offerings.

From tender steaks, and beef jerky, to juicy burgers, customers can find everything they need to create unforgettable meals for their loved ones.

5th Gen Meat Co offers freshly made beef jerky in various flavors.

At this family-oriented butcher shop, quality is never compromised. The team at 5th Gen Meat Co. is devoted to providing their customers with the best meat products at affordable prices. They firmly believe in the transformative power of passion, expertise, and quality in every dining experience.

Among their acclaimed products are the famous All Beef Patties, made exclusively with 100% ground beef and free from any additives or preservatives.

True to their claim, the patties are a pure beef delight that satisfies meat enthusiasts far and wide.

Fans of pork will be delighted with the All Natural Pork Links, skillfully crafted with premium pork, encased in real hog casings, and seasoned naturally without any added flavors, MSG, added colors, or preservatives.

Meanwhile, bacon lovers will relish in the knowledge that all the bacon at 5th Gen Meat Co. is smoked and cured in-house.

It’s a unique offering found exclusively at their store. Starting with fresh USDA graded pork belly, the bacon undergoes a meticulous process of curing, smoking, and packaging, resulting in exceptional flavor and freshness.

With five delicious flavors to choose from—Hickory, Honey, Maple, Applewood, and Pepper—customers can savor the purest bacon experience available.

The business celebrated its soft opening on November 17, expressing heartfelt gratitude to their loyal customers for their unwavering support. “None of this would have been possible without you,” the company expressed in a statement.

Now officially open for business, 5th Gen Meat Co. invites customers to visit their address at 13643 Tonikan Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92308.

For more information, interested individuals can contact them via phone at 760 256-8299 or connect with them on Instagram @5thgenmeatco. Additional updates and details can be found on their website, fifthgenmeatco.com, which is currently under construction.

Copy URL URL Copied