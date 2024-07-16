Local Brothers Honor Father’s Artistic Legacy through Escalera Art Inc

VICTOR VALLEY, CA (VVNG.com) – Robert Escalera, a mortgage loan officer with PRMG Mortgage in Hesperia, is engaged in a mission that spans beyond the realm of finance. Alongside his brother Rudy, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway, they spearhead an intricate journey to honor the art legacy of their late father, Rodolfo Escalera.

The Art and Legacy of Rodolfo Escalera (1929-2000). Escalera was born in Mexico and was truly enamored by it’s rich and vibrant traditions.

The Escalera brothers, both rooted in the local community, are turning a family treasure into a legacy that transcends generations. While Robert navigates his career in mortgages, and Rudy, his career in real estate, their deeper pursuit lies in preserving a rich artistic heritage.

This original piece, “Vendo Mis Jarros,” was painted in 1992, in such a way that the canvas captures the light in its surroundings.

Their father, Rodolfo Escalera, originally from Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico, was the only son of a family of five, and exhibited a profound talent for drawing since childhood.

Early on, Rodolfo was forbidden from pursuing art as a career. Despite facing his own father’s prohibition on becoming an artist – with claims that artists in Mexico were overwhelming in number – Rodolfo’s resolute spirit found solace in the structure of architecture. Nevertheless, his heart remained tethered to art, a passion he pursued in secret.

Escalera loved capturing “moments in time”, simple yet poignant scenes that would catapult the viewer into the moment.

In a twist of fate, Rodolfo’s father was paralyzed by a stroke, and during that time Rodolfo had been contracted by a commercial school to create the graduating class’ diplomas. Rodolfo, wanting to help the family in any way possible, offered to take on the project.

Upon presenting a sample to the school director his work was approved and he was able to complete the project on behalf of his father.

Rodolfo’s hidden dedication to art became a familial lifeline after that point; he confidently took over the task of designing diplomas for the commercial school, a pivotal moment laying the groundwork for his artistic legacy.

This enchanting piece of art was painted by Escalera after his wife Susana challenged him to diversify his perspective and artwork.

The Escalera family’s move to California in 1948 prompted Rodolfo to dive into the workforce, where he eventually secured a position with an advertising firm tied to Azteca Films.

The role was a defining turn in his career, providing both creative satisfaction and financial stability.

As his family expanded, Rodolfo opened his own advertising agency, allowing him to fully immerse himself in his artistic pursuits, resulting in the creation of five extraordinary masterpieces over two decades.

“On Guard” is the artist’s tribute to the United States… his second home. The Great American Chief painting is a tribute to the Native American Lazo – hands; Escalera’s nemesis and one of his greatest challenges was painting hands.

The 1980s saw Rodolfo finding success in the collectible porcelain plate industry, culminating with licensure for creating official art for the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. His sought-after works graced the collections of notable figures, including President Ronald Reagan and other significant global dignitaries.

Retirement led Rodolfo back to Mexico, where accolades from multiple cities acknowledged his life’s work, transforming him into a cultural icon. In the subsequent years, even as cancer loomed, Rodolfo’s dedication to art never waned – a testament to his indomitable spirit.

The remaining years of Escalera’s life were spent pursuing his lifelong passion, painting. He created piece after piece, even after being diagnosed with cancer in 1994.

After Rodolfo’s passing from cancer on January 25, 2000, the Escalera family did not allow his vision to dim. In 2003, his children founded Escalera Art Inc., a company with the sole aim of placing Rodolfo Escalera on the global art stage.

The Escalera’s commitment to their father’s memory and talent became the driving force behind the corporation, intending to share his body of work with the world.

“We all came together one evening and agreed that we owed it to our fathers/grandfathers memory “to do something” and that began the long and arduous journey of learning an industry that really none of us knew anything about,” the Escalera family said.

As Robert and Rudy Escalera strive to advance their father’s legacy, their efforts to introduce his artwork into the mainstream market signify more than mere familial duty.

This oil painting depicts Mexican and Guatemalan Natives bartering and trading along the Rio Suchiate. Escalera was driven to capture the beauty of this event after traveling to the Mexican State of Chiapas

Additionally, the family shared the love story behind Rodolfo meeting the love of his life, Susana, reflective of the fervor that defines the family. When Rodolfo professed his intent to marry Susana upon their very first meeting, it marked the beginning of a near half-century romance.

Rudy Escalera shares how his father gave a stranger this drawing, telling her he would marry her one day—and he did! (Photographed by Yvonne Hernandez at the Victor Valley Museum’s opening night.)

Today, this familial love story is as much a legacy as the art it inspired. It’s a testament to enduring love, remarkable talent, and the dream of a man whose life — rooted in discipline, defiance, and devotion — became his most exquisite canvas.

For those eager to explore the lasting legacy of the late Rodolfo Escalera, the family’s website at www.escaleraart.com provides a rich collection of his artwork, heartwarming family stories, and an exclusive interview conducted by his sons. Additionally, prints of his artwork can be purchased on their website. For further inquiries, please reach out to Robert Escalera at (760) 881-7093.