Loaded Firearm Found; Lockdown at Oak Hills High School Lifted After Arrest

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Tension swept through Oak Hills High School (OHHS) earlier today as the school was swiftly placed on lockdown following a report that a student was potentially armed.

Late Tuesday morning, an alert was raised by a student to the OHHS administration about another student who might have been carrying a firearm on campus grounds.

Responding without delay, OHHS collaborated with the Hesperia School Police and the District Office to implement a lockdown to ensure the safety of all students and staff while the situation was investigated.

The combined efforts led to the quick arrest of the suspect and the recovery of a loaded firearm.

After securing the scene, law enforcement gave the all-clear to lift the lockdown.

Fortunately, the incident concluded without any harm to students or school personnel.

The Hesperia Unified School District issued a statement expressing gratitude to those who handled the situation.

“The Hesperia Unified School District would like to thank the School Police and OHHS Administration for their quick action, adhering to training protocols, and working extremely fast to maintain the safety of students and staff,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the district explained that “The District cannot comment further on the investigation at this time as this is an open law enforcement investigation.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the school district has announced that there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Oak Hills High School, as well as counseling services available to support students and staff.





