Loaded firearm found during a traffic stop in Apple Valley, felon arrested
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old man from Apple Valley was arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
It happened on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at aboutr 3:32 a.m., when Deputy D. Ciani stopped a silver Pontiac near Osseo Road and Modoc Road.
“Ciani contacted the driver and identified him as convicted felon Paris Vig. During a search of the vehicle, a loaded firearm and knife were confiscated,” stated sheriff’s officials.
Vig was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place with a prior felony. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ciani at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
