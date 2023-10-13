All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Loaded Firearm and Narcotics Found During a Traffic Stop in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old driver was arrested after a loaded firearm and narcotics were found during a traffic stop in Hesperia.

 On October 11, 2023, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Deputy Steuerwald conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mesa Street & Balam Avenue on a motorcycle that was in violation of multiple California Vehicle Codes.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputy located a concealed, loaded, unsterilized firearm and suspected narcotics on the suspect. 

The suspect, identified as Miguel Contreras Bravo a resident of Hesperia, was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for PC25850(c)(6)-Carrying a Concealed Handgun and HS11370.1(a)-Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

