Livestock Road Enforcement on High Desert Highways conducted by sheriff’s department

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Rural Crime Task Force, Sheriff’s Rangers, and Victor Valley Station conducted livestock road enforcement on Highway 58 and Highway 395.

The enforcement focused on stopping and identifying livestock violations and inspecting cattle and documents, to locate and recover stolen cattle.

During the enforcement 18 transportation vehicles were contacted and inspected. During the inspections, 16 Livestock Transportation Reports were issued.

All stops and inspections were conducted in accordance with the Department of Food and Agricultural guidelines.

In 2022, there was a reported 22% increase in cattle theft throughout California, with an estimated loss of $1.45 million dollars.

Investigators believe many of the stolen cattle are being transported out of state.

