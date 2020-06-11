Little Caesars on Mojave Drive in Victorville robbed at gunpoint

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No employees were injured during an armed robbery at Little Caesar’s Monday night.

It happened at about 10:13 PM on June 8, 2020, in the 15700 block of Mojave Drive near the I-15 freeway in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller told VVNG an unknown Black male adult entered the business armed with a handgun.

“He demanded money out of the register, the employee complied with his demands,” stated Miller. “The suspect left the location on foot.”

Miller said deputies searched the area and didn’t locate the suspect. No additional information was available for release. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.