List of recreation sites reopening in the San Bernardino National Forest

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The San Bernardino National Forest has made the decision to open the following developed recreation sites beginning May 22, 2020:

Barton Flats Campground

Big Pine Flat Family Campground

Crab Flats Family Campground

Dogwood Family Campground

Green Valley Family Campground

Hanna Flat Family Campground

Heart Bar Family Campground

Holcomb Valley Campground

Jenks Lake Day Use Area

North Shore Campground

Pineknot Family Campground

San Gorgonio Family Campground

Serrano Campground

South Fork Family Campground

Wildhorse Equestrian Campground

(Notes: 1. Reservations can be made through recreation.gov except for Big Pine Family, Holcomb Big and South Fork, which are first-come, first-serve only. 2. Double sites at campgrounds are limited to 10 people maximum during this time. 3. Shower facilities, which are located at Barton Flats, Dogwood, San Gorgonio, Serrano and Wildhorse campgrounds, are not available at this time.)

Whenever possible, please recreate locally. Visitors should practice self-sufficiency when visiting national forests and come prepared with all the essentials needed for a day trip, including food, emergency supplies, and the ability to pack-out trash. Remember to recreate responsibly by keeping the following in mind:

Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others

Do not gather in groups and please follow the latest guidance from officials

Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass

Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.

Some services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.

(Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service – San Bernardino National Forest)

For more information, please visit the San Bernardino National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/sbnf Facebook www.facebook.com/SanBernardinoNF and Twitter www.twitter.com/SanBernardinoNF.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.