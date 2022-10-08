All News
Liberty Utilities Donates $10,000 Worth of Sustainable Projects Materials to Yucca Loma Elementary
Apple Valley, Calif.— Yucca Loma Elementary School celebrated a large donation from Liberty Utilities on September 16th. Liberty donated $10,000 worth of supplies and t-shirts to Yucca Loma for their conversion of the koi pond on campus to an aquaponic pond.
Liberty Utilities and Yucca Loma have partnered together several times over the last few years on sustainable projects on campus, such as improving the garden, replacing toilets with more water efficient models, and the Cash for Grass program.
Throughout the renovation of the pond, students have learned about the concept of sustainability and seen how the pond is an example of it right on their campus. Liberty Utilities’ donation has facilitated an engagement of students in Yucca Loma’s sustainability efforts. Students and staff participate in maintaining the pond and surrounding garden.
Mr. Marcos Clark, Principal of Yucca Loma Elementary, hopes that “this project will inspire students to use the resources around them to create their own sustainability projects at home or elsewhere, not just at school.”
This new aquaponic pond will not only benefit the Yucca Loma community by teaching students about sustainability and how to grow plants, but the food that is grown in the pond and garden will be donated to local food banks.
Liberty Utilities is “proud to assist our local schools and community in achieving their sustainability goals.” Liberty Utilities and Yucca Loma will be working together again in the near future, as they are on the lookout for a sponsor to fund the creation of pathways around the pond and nearby tree.
