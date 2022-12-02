Find out how you can win Valley Hi Toyota’s Used Car Giveaway just in time for Christmas

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – Valley Hi Toyota’s Used Car Giveaway is back! This year marks the 22nd car the Victorville dealership will be giving away. “We’re so excited to be able to give back to the community just in time for the Holidays,” said General Manager, Todd Stokes.

“This year, we wanted to give everyone (over 18 with a valid CA Drivers License) the opportunity to win without having to have to use social media,” said Brian Ortega, Creative Director at Valley Hi Toyota. “Of course, we’d love everyone to like andfollow us, but this time a simple form is all you need to fill out for a chance to qualify as a finalist.”

Valley Hi Toyota will be announcing 25 finalists later this month and will be giving the car away right before Christmas. You have until December 9th to enter at valleyhitoyota.com/winacar

Many exciting things are going on at Valley Hi Toyota. There is still days left to vote for “Toyota” Todd or Brian for their mock election. A random voter will win a $250 Amazon gift card. Vote HERE

Did you know Valley Hi Toyota decorates their dealership for the Holidays? Take a stroll in the Winter Wonderland or take photos for Free in one of the many Christmas-themed areas throughout the dealership. On Friday, December 9th, Santa will be available for photos from 2pm-4pm for FREE! He may even have some gifts for the kids!

Toyotathon is ON! Valley Hi Toyota’s lot is filling up with new 2023 Toyotas like Camry, Corolla, Tacoma, Highlander, and Tundra. Plus, plenty ofUSED cars starting as low as $9,995 and as much as $5,000 off!

Valley Hi Toyota wants you to follow them on social media. The 1,000 subscriber to their YouTubepage becomes an automatic finalist to win the Toyota Yaris. You can Like their Facebook page here. Follow them on Instagram here, and TikTokhere. Join their Friends group for exclusive contests and giveaway here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valley Hi Toyota (@valleyhitoyota)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.