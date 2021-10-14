Las Vegas woman killed in rollover crash on I-15 near Nipton

NIPTON, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Las Vegas woman was killed in a solo vehicle traffic collision on the I-15 Wednesday morning. It happened at about 5:40 am, on October 13th on the northbound I-15, north of Cima Road.

California Highway Patrol officers from the Barstow station responded to the incident and located a 2003 Ford Mustang on its roof in the dirt median.

According to a CHP news release, for reasons still unknown, the 59-year-old female driver allowed her Ford to veer off the roadway to the left and it overturned.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the female driver deceased. Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a contributing factor to this collision.

This collision is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area. For further information in reference to this collision, or if you have additional information regarding this collision, please contact the California Highway Patrol Barstow Office at (760)255-5900.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.