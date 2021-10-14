All News
Las Vegas woman killed in rollover crash on I-15 near Nipton
NIPTON, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Las Vegas woman was killed in a solo vehicle traffic collision on the I-15 Wednesday morning. It happened at about 5:40 am, on October 13th on the northbound I-15, north of Cima Road.
California Highway Patrol officers from the Barstow station responded to the incident and located a 2003 Ford Mustang on its roof in the dirt median.
According to a CHP news release, for reasons still unknown, the 59-year-old female driver allowed her Ford to veer off the roadway to the left and it overturned.
Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the female driver deceased. Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a contributing factor to this collision.
This collision is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area. For further information in reference to this collision, or if you have additional information regarding this collision, please contact the California Highway Patrol Barstow Office at (760)255-5900.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Two convicted felons arrested following catalytic converter theft in Apple Valley
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Driver arrested for DUI after Friday morning crash on Palmdale Road
-
All News6 days ago
Firearms, marijuana, and narcotics seized during search warrant in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Man shot during a house party in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
15-year-old arrested for vandalism and vehicle theft in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
Man arrested after standoff at Riverton Apartments in Victorville
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
One person airlifted after Friday morning crash in Adelanto
-
All News5 days ago
Crash involving semi jams NB I-15 traffic in Victorville on Friday