Las Vegas Robbery Suspects Apprehended in Victorville After High-Speed Chase

Victorville, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three individuals suspected of a robbery were captured by California Highway Patrol officers after a high-speed pursuit that ended in Victorville.

Law enforcement in Las Vegas, Nevada, were alerted to a robbery on December 16, 2023, which prompted them to initiate a pursuit of the suspects’ getaway vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla without a license plate.

Upon crossing the California state border, the pursuit was taken over by CHP officers, who pursued the suspects for nearly 150 miles, with the assistance of an overhead helicopter.

The CHP officers recorded the suspect’s vehicle speeding at over 100 miles per hour.

Spike strips were deployed on two occasions by the officers. Following this, within a few miles, the suspects’ vehicle exited the freeway at Stoddard Wells Road, crashing into a perimeter fence as it made a left turn onto E Street.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday night, officers successfully surrounded the suspects’ vehicle and apprehended all three individuals, who were subsequently taken into custody.

The suspects crashed into a perimeter fence near at the E Street offramp. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

At present, the CHP has not disclosed the identities of the suspects or further details regarding the alleged robbery.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.