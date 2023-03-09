Las Vegas man driving a stolen vehicle arrested after a pursuit in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old man from Las Vegas driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after leading police in Victorville on a pursuit.

It happened on March 4, 2023, at about 8:45 pm, in the area of Bear Valley and Amethysts Roads.

Deputy Leos from the Victorville Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the area and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Steven Sams, failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit over five miles into Hesperia.

“During the pursuit, Sams drove at high rates of speed, failed to stop at stop signs and stop lights, and crossed into oncoming traffic nearly causing multiple traffic collisions,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The pursuit came to an end near the 8000 block of Three Flags Avenue where Sams parked the vehicle and attempted to walk away. He was arrested and booked into custody for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety. Currently, he is in custody with bail set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Leos with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

