Las Vegas man arrested for meth, stolen vehicle in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 59-year-old Las Vegas man transporting meth in a stolen vehicle was arrested while at a gas station in Barstow and later released on zero-bail.

On Monday, June 8, 2020, at approximately 3:16 a.m., the Barstow dispatch was notified of a stolen red BMW with Nevada license plates in the area of Lenwood Road and Highpoint Pkwy.

Officers searching the area located the vehicle and the suspect Eric Fairmon at the fuel pumps of the Flying J Travel Center on Fisher Blvd. and placed him under arrest.

Officials said Fairmon also had suspected methamphetamine in his possession and he was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for VC10851 – Vehicle Theft, PC496(d)(a) – Receiving or Possessing a Stolen Vehicle and HS11379(a) – Transportation of Methamphetamine.

According to booking records, Fairmon is no longer in custody. He was booked and later released based on the temporary emergency zero-bail schedule due to COVID-19.

(google maps)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.