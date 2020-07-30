Las Vegas man arrested after throwing his girlfriend from a moving vehicle and assaulting her

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Victorville Police arrested a 25-year-old Las Vegas man after he allegedly threw his girlfriend from a moving vehicle and beat her.

It happened on Wednesday, July 22nd, at about 12:52 PM in the 15300 block of Tokay Street in Victorville when deputies responded to a residence regarding domestic disturbance call. The reporting party called 911 said there was a female at their door, bloody and saying her boyfriend pushed her from a vehicle, stated officials.

Deputy A. Curtis responded to the incident and learned the victim and her boyfriend, identified as Neason Jerrel McClain, were in an argument and the suspect pushed the victim from the vehicle as he drove.

Deputy Curtis said the victim was able to get up and run but the suspect ran after her and began punching her multiple times in the face and body. The suspect fled the scene in a 2008 Nissan Titan and the female victim declined medical attention at the scene.

The Nissan truck was spotted traveling northbound on the 15 freeway and a Victorville deputy attempted to pull the suspect over. McClain failed to yield and led the deputy on a short pursuit that terminated at D Street and the I-15. The suspect foot bailed from the vehicle and after an extensive search he was not located, stated officials.

At 5:09 pm, a resident at the Motor Haven Mobile Home Park, in the 16300 block of D Street, reported a man ran from her home as she was returning from work. The suspect was located by police and was confirmed to be McClain.

He was transported to the Victorville Police Department for questioning and subsequently arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, Evading a Peace Officer with disregard for safety, and burglary.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy A. Curtis or Deputy D. Jones at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

