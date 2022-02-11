Las Vegas armed robbery suspect arrested after Wednesday night pursuit in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect possibly involved in an armed robbery out of Las Vegas was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit Wednesday night in Hesperia.

On February 9, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a silver Dodge Charger.

According to sheriff’s officials, the vehicle was determined to be wanted by Las Vegas Metro Police for being involved in an armed robbery and high-speed pursuit leaving the Nevada area into San Bernardino County, where the suspects evaded law enforcement.

While attempting the traffic stop the driver, later identified as 35-year-old George Mattox, a resident of Nevada City, CA did not comply with deputies lights and sirens and a pursuit ensued.

Mattox led deputies on a short high-speed pursuit where he ultimately yielded to law enforcement in the area of Main Street and Escondido Avenue. Mattox and two adult females were taken into custody without incident.

During the investigation, Hesperia Gang deputies located evidence in the vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery in Las Vegas. Mattox’s involvement with the Las Vegas case will be investigated by Las Vegas Metro Police. The Hesperia Police Department is working with Las Vegas Metro Police in their investigation.

Mattox was taken into custody and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for VC2800.2(A)- Evading a Peace Officer with Disregard for Safety. The females in the vehicle were later released.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

