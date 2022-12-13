Connect with us

Large pothole pops several tires on Mariposa Road in Hesperia Tuesday; City makes emergency repairs

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A large pothole was the cause of several popped tires on Mariposa Road in Hesperia Tuesday afternoon.

The pothole is located in the southbound lanes of Mariposa Road between Mesquite Street and Joshua Street, on December 13, 2022.

At least four vehicles had sustained flat tires, and two tow trucks were on scene towing away the vehicles.

At 3:15 p.m., City of Hesperia Public Works arrived on scene to make the emergency repairs.

Citizens of Hesperia may report potholes directly to Hesperia City staff.

