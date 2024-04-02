Lane Reduction on National Trails Bridge Due to Maintenance Work

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Motorists planning to use the National Trails Bridge on April 2nd and 3rd should anticipate minor delays as maintenance crews will be working on the bridge. The bridge will be limited to one lane from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both days to allow for necessary repairs and upkeep.

Maintenance Details

The scheduled maintenance involves concrete repairs and weed abatement to ensure the longevity and safety of the bridge. To minimize the disruption to the public, the work is confined to the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., when traffic is generally lighter.

Traffic Management

Traffic control measures will be in place to manage the flow of vehicles. Flaggers will be on the scene to direct traffic, allowing passage from both the east and west directions intermittently. The aim is to create a safe environment for both the workers and the drivers passing through the maintenance zone.

Recommendations for Drivers

Expect some delays if you’re driving in this area. It’s a good idea to plan for a little extra travel time during these hours. If possible, consider using alternate routes to avoid the construction area altogether. For those who must pass through, you’re advised to exercise caution and follow all traffic signs and instructions provided by the onsite personnel.





