Adelanto News
Lane Closures Planned on US-395 Saturday in Adelanto
Motorists are advised to use I-15 as a detour to avoid lengthy delays.
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Road work and repairs along busy US Highway 395 in Adelanto will create some delays for motorists traveling through the area on Saturday.
The work is scheduled to take place on August 15, 2020, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m and there will be up to 30-minute delays so that work can be completed, officials said.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) maintenance crews will be installing damaged and missing delineators in the median of US-395 from Nichols Road to Colusa Road. Flagging will take place from post mile 18 to 27.
The California Highway Patrol will be on scene for the closure to ensure worker and motorist safety.
Officer Mike Mumford with the Victorville CHP station told VVNG that they have not investigated one fatal head-on collision in that area of US-395 since the delineators were erected. ‘This has undoubtedly prevented loss of life on our desert highway,” stated Mumford.
|ABOUT THE US 395 – PHASE 1 WIDENING PROJECT:
US 395 is one of the main north/south highways in southern California providing access to and linking economic centers, recreational areas and urban and rural regions. The project will widen approximately five miles along US 395 between Chamberlaine Way (Adelanto) and SR 18 (Victorville) from two lanes to four lanes and install turn lanes and signals at various intersections within the corridor.
