Lane Closure planned on Air Expressway in Victorville: April 21-24

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Motorists are being advised about ongoing roadwork that will require a lane closure on Air expressway in Victorville.

According to city officials, the work will take place on April 21 through April 24 from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm each day.

Employees will close the right lane on Westbound Air Expressway between Village Drive and Phantom East as crews make repairs to the roadway.

During this period, motorists are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. Those who must travel in the area of this lane closure are urged to use extreme caution and to obey all posted traffic signs and signals.

