Lancaster Man Arrested on Multiple Charges after a Disturbance at Home in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Lancaster man was arrested on multiple charges folllowing a disturbance call in the town of Apple Valley.

Deputies responded to an emergency call regarding a disturbance and a potential stabbing at a residence located in the 21900 block of Biloxi Avenue.

Deputies responded and Deputy G. Guzman investigated the allegations which occurred on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at approximately 5:08 a.m., and prompted immediate police action.

The investigation showed that the previous evening, Elmer Eduardo Ordonez-Garcia was at the residence and had an argument with the 19-year-old female victim. The following morning, around 5:08 am, Ordonez-Garcia returned to the residence intoxicated.

Ordonez-Garcia entered the residence without permission and attacked the 19-year-old male victim. To defend himself, the victim stabbed Ordonez-Garcia in the arm and the victims were able to get Ordonez-Garcia out of the residence. Once outside, Ordonez-Garcia began breaking windows on vehicles parked at the residence. When the female victim confronted Ordonez-Garcia about the damages, he punched her.

Upon completion of the investigation, Elmer Eduardo Ordonez-Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism, battery, domestic battery, and trespassing. Ordonez-Garcia was booked into High Desert Detention Center, where he later posted bail.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Guzman with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)