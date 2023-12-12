Lakeview Campus Briefly Locked Down After Person with Gun Attempts to Jump School Fence

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Lakeview Leadership Academy, a local educational facility located at 12484 Tamarisk Rd, experienced a brief lockdown Monday following an incident involving an individual attempting to gain unauthorized access to the campus.

According to the Victor Valley Union High School District, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, vigilant staff at Lakeview Leadership Academy noticed an unidentified person throwing a bag over the fence and attempting to navigate around the security measures.

Despite unsuccessful attempts to hop the fence, the individual proceeded to approach the front office entrance.

In response to the potential threat, the front office staff promptly alerted the School Resource Officer, who acted swiftly to apprehend the individual, ensuring the safety of everyone present.

No students were in close proximity to the suspect during the incident.

Upon further investigation, local law enforcement discovered that the individual was in possession of a firearm at the time of the incident. No harm was done, and the situation was resolved smoothly.

In a statement released by the Victor Valley Union High School District, officials expressed their gratitude to the staff and School Resource Officer for their quick thinking and response.

They also ensured that parents and guardians were promptly informed of the situation and reassured that all necessary steps were taken to guarantee the continued security of the campus.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a vigilant and secure environment within educational institutions.

Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the incident and determining if the individual had any prior connections to the campus or its students.

Meanwhile, Lakeview campus will resume its regular activities tomorrow, with enhanced security measures in place as a precautionary measure to prevent any future security breaches.

The school district encourages anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation and will provide further details as they become available.

Copy URL URL Copied