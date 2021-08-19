Lake Dolores Park in Newberry Springs is up for sale

NEWBERRY SPRINGS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a water park and have $11 million dollars to spend you can now buy Lake Dolores in the unincorporated community of Newberry Springs.

According to the listing on Realtor.com, Lake Dolores Park is a 251-acre commercial property fronting the I-15 freeway, with abundant water rights. The county has approved a general plan amendment that entitles the future owner to develop the entire property for commercial use.

The water park was closed in the 1980s and reopened for a few years as Rock-A-Hoola in 1998 and in 2002 as Discovery Park, before permanently closing in 2004. The now abandoned and vandalized park was closed for several reasons including poor attendance and a lawsuit filed by an employee that was injured.

The site plans include:

Lake Resort with cabins and picnic area

RV Park and Camping Grounds

Water Park restored and upgraded

Public Services – water & sewer treatment plants, fire protection, library, museum, amphitheater.

Commercial/Retail with hotel, restaurants, gas station, food court, and shopping.

The listing is being brokered by Samina Mahmud from Irvine, CA. Public records show that the property was last sold in 2013 for $1.3 million dollars.

