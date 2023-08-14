All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

La Mesa Road in Victorville closed Monday morning due to a fatal crash

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupAugust 14, 2023
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fatal traffic collision has prompted a hard closure of La Mesa Road in Victorville.

The traffic collision was reported at about 2:34 am, on Monday, August 14, 2023, between Amethyst Road and Wagon Wheel Drive.

The head-on collision involved a dark-colored Toyota minivan and a white four-door sedan. Both of the vehicles sustained major front-end damage and were blocking eastbound lanes.

Victorville City Fire responded to the collision and reported one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two additional patients were airlifted to out-of-area trauma centers.

As of 6:30 am, La Mesa Road remained closed in both directions between Pacoima and Amethyst Roads.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department and additional information will be updated when it becomes available.

