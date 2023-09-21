L.A. man goes missing after leaving Apple Valley party

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A search is underway for a man who went missing after leaving a party in the Victor Valley.

The San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department said that 51-year-old Javier Martin-Duran was last seen on September 3, 2023, walking away from a party on the 13000 block or Shirwaun Road in Apple Valley.

“Javier is undiagnosed mentally delayed,” a Sheriff’s missing person flyer stated. “Javier has the mental capacity of a 13-year-old.”

Authorities said Javier is from the Los Angeles area and not familiar with the Victor Valley.

Javier is described as a Hispanic male, 5’4”, 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, black pants, brown boots, and black hat. The same outfit as in the submitted photo.

The sheriffs department is urging anyone with information to contact Deputy Torres at the Victor Valley Station (760) 552-6800 or latorres@sbcsd.org

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the WeTip hotline at (800) 782-4763 or by visiting wetip.com

