Knife-Wielding Motorist Arrested After 15 Freeway Pursuit Ends in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man who brandished a knife at other drivers on the I-15 freeway was taken into custody following a pursuit that ended in Victorville.

The chase originated in the San Bernardino area along the northbound 15 and Glen Helen Parkway on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at about 2:10 pm.

California Highway Patrol Officer Julian Griggs said a suspect driving a gray Toyota Corolla was involved in several instances of highway violence.

Griggs said the driver was waving a knife out of the window while stopping in traffic lanes.

CHP officers from the San Bernardino Office located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. Once the vehicle reached the top of the Cajon Pass officers from the Victorville Station took over.

The suspect continued to evade officers for several miles and the vehicle eventually exited at Roy Rogers Drive.

The suspect, later identified as “Saintanthony Fatheryouhanna”, a 40-year-old resident of Newberry Springs stopped at Valley Center Drive.

Officer Griggs said the driver attempted to walk away into a Valley Hi dealership. He was eventually arrested for resisting arrest and felony evading.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





