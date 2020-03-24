Small aircraft crashes in the Mojave Riverbed in Helendale

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a small aircraft crash in the Mojave River bed Monday afternoon.

At about 4:40 pm, on March 23, 2020, fire crews were dispatched to a reported plane down near Holcomb Ranch Road in the community of Helendale.

According to scanner traffic, the pilot of the aircraft was not injured and was able to walk to the roadway to meet first responders.

San Bernardino County Firefighters at the scene confirmed the experimental aircraft was in the sand and no fuel was leaking.

The small plane is registered out of Upland, CA and is a model Van’s RV-7A, according to the FAA website.

Van’s RV-7 is a two-seater, single-engine, homebuilt airplane sold in a kit.

The FAA has been advised of the crash and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

