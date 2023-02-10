Kiowa Road in Apple Valley closed due to an officer-involved shooting investigation 

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An officer-involved shooting (OIS) has prompted the hard closure of Kiowa Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

It happened at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 13100 block of Kiowa Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed the OIS. Huerta said the investigation is ongoing and had further details to release at this time.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Kiowa Road is expected to remain closed between Ponca and Ottawa Roads for several hours.

A witness who wished to remain anonymous said there was a man with a gun at an apartment complex and when police arrived there was an exchange of gunfire.

At least one nearby apartment was struck by several stray bullets and nobody inside the home was injured.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

