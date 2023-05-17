Kids Fest Unplugged 2023 is coming to Adelanto Stadium on May 21st

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In celebration of mental health awareness month, “Kids Fest Unplugged 2023” is bringing outdoor fun and excitement to children in the High Desert with top-tier youth entertainment at the Adelanto Stadium on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

AEC tickets in collaboration with bmikerob ent. presents “Kids Fest Unplugged 2023”, the first annual kids concert and activities festival featuring music artists and competition dance teams from all over, in one place in celebration of mental health awareness month.

The 6-hour event for kids of all ages will feature obstacle courses, a vision board activity, paint therapy sessions, and contest prized races in the following categories: obstacle course, foot race, football throw, goalie kick, and the infamous team tug-of-war competition.

With enthusiasm and vibrancy, mental health professionals will educate participants and have prized pop quizzes on topics including: self-esteem, self-care, mindset, responsibility, and emotional regulation. There will be plenty of food and beverage vendors, deserts, entertainment, and plenty of time to make new memories with new and existing friends here in the HD.

Confirmed talent: our phenomenal headliner- That Girl Lay Lay, McKenzie Brooke, Reif Harrison, Future Pop, Journey Christine, London Rayne, and dance performances including, Lil Tommy, The Princess of Praise, our local football stars-the Socal & HD Rams, and more! this event will be hosted by television sensations Dani and Dannah Lane.

“Kids Fest Unplugged is excited to have joined with Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy, Unseen Faces, Love Non Profit, Team Ignite, Just Muv, Millionaire Mind Kids, Youth Build, Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs, High Desert Alpha Kappa Alpha’s, High Desert Wellness Center and more!

“We believe we can reach new heights here in the high desert by working together to uplift our youth. We hope this event will accelerate the visibility of youth services and partners here in our community, especially in Adelanto, where the support from leadership isn’t quite there”. -Adelanto resident

For more information, please visit, www.KIDSFESTUNPLUGGED.com or call (661) 435-5697

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)