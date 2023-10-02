KIA Sorento crashes from the southbound 15 freeway and lands on Amargosa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No major injuries were reported after a KIA Sorento SUV crashed off the southbound I-15 freeway and landed on Amargosa Road in Victorville.

At about 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, October 1, 2023, California Highway Patrol Officers along with Victorville City Fire, Victorville sheriff’s deputies, and AMR all responded to the single-vehicle crash.

For reasons still unknown, the burgundy-colored 2012 SUV drove off the shoulder of the freeway and rolled an unknown amount of times before coming to a stop on its side across from Ashley’s Furniture.

Three teenagers were checked out by paramedics in the back of an ambulance.

Northbound traffic on Amargosa Road was detoured and southbound was reduced to one lane.

Several feet of chain-linked fence between the freeway and the roadway was damaged in the accident. A street sweeper was requested to assist with cleaning up rocks and other debris from the road.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station.

