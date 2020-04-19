Kaiser Permanente’s new Medical Office Building in Hesperia continues construction amid COVID-19

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Construction on the new Kaiser Permanente Medical Office Building in Hesperia is continuing through the COVID-19 pandemic, and is set to open in 2021.

Since breaking ground in November 2019, the new 3-story, 54,000 square-foot medical office building has begun taking shape as part of the exterior walls were erected.

The photo was taken April 19, 2020, showing the future Kaiser Permanente building in Hesperia. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News )

The new facility is part of Kaiser Permanente’s next generation of medical office buildings that will provide expanded access to health services, supported by the latest medical technology including telemedicine capabilities.

When complete, Kaiser Permanente’s Hesperia Medical Offices will have 30 provider offices, primary and specialty care services will include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, OBGYN, cardiology, and physical therapy and will also feature a pharmacy, laboratory, diagnostic imaging, nurse clinic, optometry, optical dispensing, and conference center.

The new Kaiser will be located on Escondido Avenue in Hesperia. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News )

“Members and patients are at the center of everything we do,” said Greg Christian, Senior Vice President, Area Manager. “We are committed to providing innovative care and convenient access to health care for our members who live and work in the High Desert.”

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the construction company building the new facility.

Take April 12, 2020 – A view of the Kaiser building from the front parking lot (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

“The Hesperia Medical Offices will meet Kaiser Permanente’s vision for the future,” said Dr. Timothy Jenkins, Area Medical Director. “Our evidence-based, integrated approach to health innovation is designed to produce better outcomes and focuses on four key areas: empowered member experience, personalized care, care setting redesign, and community health.”

Prior to breaking ground on the Kaiser Permanente Hesperia Medical Office Building project, McCarthy relocated 14 endangered Joshua Trees, so they would not be impacted by construction.

Three of those 14 trees are slated to be reused in the medical office building’s final landscaping, with a possibility for more to be moved and replanted along a Thrive walking path when the building is complete, the company said.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating on another project with Kaiser Permanente for this new health care facility and assisting the health care provider in offering world-class medical services to those in the Hesperia community,” said David Alford, Project Director of McCarthy Building Companies Inc. “We’re glad we could be a part of this important project that will provide convenient, affordable, high-quality health care to members in the High Desert.”

The new medical office building will be located at 9550 Escondido Avenue, west of the Walmart Supercenter in Hesperia.

A view of the construction on the Kaiser Facility in Hesperia. (Hugo C Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.