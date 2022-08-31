K9 Bailey detects narcotics inside tractor-trailer during a traffic stop on I-15 freeway

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fresh out of training K9 Bailey wasted no time in helping Barstow Police Officers find narcotics inside a tractor-trailer during a traffic stop on the I-15 freeway.

On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:26 P.M., Officer Bryce Carson conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a semi-truck and trailer for a vehicle code violation in the area of Interstate 15 and the L Street off-ramp.

While Officer Carson was conducting the traffic stop, Officer Austin Jaramillo arrived and deployed his K9 partner Bailey, to search for the presence of illegal narcotics.

(photo courtesy Barstow Police Department)

During a search of the area in which Bailey alerted, the presence of illegal narcotics were detected. Officers conducted a search of the trailer and located 40 individually packaged kilograms of cocaine that’s approximately 88 lbs.

The driver, 25-year-old Pargat Singh, and the passenger, 24 year-old Kulvider Singh, both residents of Canada were arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for H&S 11351-Possession of Cocaine for Sales and H&S 11352-Transportation of Cocaine for Sales.

Barstow Police said K9 Bailey and her handler Officer Jaramillo just finished their 5 weeks of training. officials also said Bailey’s expertise in searching and drug detection came into use!

(photo courtesy Barstow Police Department)

Anyone with further information regarding this incident may contact Officer Austin Jaramillo at (760) 256-2211 or at ajaramillo@barstowca.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also provide information regarding this case by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469).

