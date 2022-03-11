Juvenile shot while walking on Village Drive in Victorville, suspects remain at large

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police said a juvenile was shot after attending a “small gathering” party Saturday night in the City of Victorville.

On March 5, 2022, at 10:52 p.m., a local hospital reported a juvenile patient was being treated for a gunshot wound.

According to a sheriff’s news release, at about 10:30 p.m., the victim was walking near Village Road and Culebra Road in Victorville. “A white sedan occupied by several unknown suspects drove by and fired multiple gunshots, striking the victim once in the foot,” stated the release.

Through investigation, Deputy J. Phung learned the suspects may have attended a small gathering that took place at a commercial building near the incident location around the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the shooting or the gathering is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

