 
All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Juvenile Injured in Monday Night Crash at Maple Avenue and Sycamore Street in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 16, 2024 | 10:43 amLast Updated: July 16, 2024 | 10:46 am

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A juvenile and an adult female were transported to a local hospital following a t-bone traffic collision Monday night in the City of Hesperia.

It happened at about 10:03 pm, on July 15, 2024, at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Sycamore Street between a white Toyota Scion and a gray Dodge Ram 1500.

“Preliminary information is the driver of the Scion failed to stop at the posted stop sign and collided with the truck, who did not have a stop sign, at the intersection,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and reported a male juvenile was bleeding from the head.

The female driver of the Scion and her juvenile passenger were transported to a hospital for injuries. The driver of the truck did not require medical aid at the scene.

The condition of the two transported is not known at this time but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening at the time of the incident.

More Local News

Residents raised concerns about the frequent number of accidents at the intersection and would like to see the city make improvements. They believe that implementing better traffic signals, installing speed bumps, or even redesigning the intersection could significantly reduce the risk of future accidents.

The Hesperia Police Department is handling the traffic accident investigation.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 16, 2024 | 10:43 amLast Updated: July 16, 2024 | 10:46 am

More Local News

Apple Valley Resident Arrested for Weapons Charges and Violation of Sex Offender Terms

July 16, 2024

Local Brothers Honor Father’s Artistic Legacy through Escalera Art Inc

July 16, 2024

Overturned Semi on NB I-15 Freeway in Hesperia Caused Significant Traffic Delays on Monday

July 15, 2024
Deputies Recover Stolen Tractor-Trailer on 15 Freeway During Felony Traffic Stop in Hesperia

Deputies Recover Stolen Tractor-Trailer on 15 Freeway During Felony Traffic Stop in Hesperia

July 15, 2024
Back to top button