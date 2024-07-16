Juvenile Injured in Monday Night Crash at Maple Avenue and Sycamore Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A juvenile and an adult female were transported to a local hospital following a t-bone traffic collision Monday night in the City of Hesperia.

It happened at about 10:03 pm, on July 15, 2024, at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Sycamore Street between a white Toyota Scion and a gray Dodge Ram 1500.

“Preliminary information is the driver of the Scion failed to stop at the posted stop sign and collided with the truck, who did not have a stop sign, at the intersection,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and reported a male juvenile was bleeding from the head.

The female driver of the Scion and her juvenile passenger were transported to a hospital for injuries. The driver of the truck did not require medical aid at the scene.

The condition of the two transported is not known at this time but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening at the time of the incident.

Residents raised concerns about the frequent number of accidents at the intersection and would like to see the city make improvements. They believe that implementing better traffic signals, installing speed bumps, or even redesigning the intersection could significantly reduce the risk of future accidents.

The Hesperia Police Department is handling the traffic accident investigation.





